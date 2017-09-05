ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. NF-?B pathway

NF-?B pathway

Image of the Day: Smell You Later  
The Scientist Staff | Sep 5, 2017 | 1 min read
Scientists demonstrate that just the right amount of inflammation after an injury to a mouse’s olfactory epithelium is key for regenerating cells important for smell.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT