Vitamin E Acetate Tied to Vaping Illnesses: CDC
The chemical was found in all 29 lung fluid samples tested.
The chemical was found in all 29 lung fluid samples tested.
nicotine
Nicotine’s Effects Passed On Through Generations of Mice
Kerry Grens
| Oct 16, 2018
| 2 min read
Male rodents exposed to nicotine had changes in sperm genome methylation and produced pups and grandpups with abnormal behavior.
FDA Study Halted After Jane Goodall Objects
Bob Grant
| Sep 26, 2017
| 2 min read
The primatologist had written to the agency that the trial, which involved observing the effects of nicotine addiction in squirrel monkeys, was “cruel and unnecessary.”
Christie Fowler: Addicted to Research
Kerry Grens
| Jan 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Assistant Professor, Department of Neurobiology and Behavior University of California, Irvine. Age: 39
Really Bad Breath
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 3, 2014
| 2 min read
Tobacco hornworms release puffs of nicotine that deter some predators.
Brain’s Nicotine Center Found
Bob Grant
| Nov 15, 2013
| 1 min read
Researchers pinpoint the interpeduncular nucleus as the home of nicotine withdrawal, suggesting that treatments targeted to region may aid smoking cessation.
Dangers of Second-Generation Smoke
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 4, 2012
| 1 min read
Nicotine leaves epigenetic marks on the rat genome that make offspring and grand-offspring more prone to asthma.
Nicotine Protects Against Parkinson’s?
Jef Akst
| Aug 3, 2011
| 1 min read
The addictive component of cigarettes saves dopamine neurons from a Parkinson's-like decline, providing a new avenue for potential treatment.
