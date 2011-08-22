ADVERTISEMENT
Science Snapshot: Legs for Days
Lisa Winter
| Nov 2, 2022
| 1 min read
This image took 4th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
Lisa Winter
| Nov 1, 2022
| 1 min read
This image took 3rd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Milking It
Lisa Winter
| Oct 31, 2022
| 1 min read
This image took 2nd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Show of Hands
Lisa Winter
| Oct 28, 2022
| 1 min read
This image took the top prize at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Image of the Day: Weevil Eye
Kerry Grens
| Oct 17, 2018
| 1 min read
The Nikon photomicrography competition winners of 2018 include striking close-ups of a compound eye, a fern, and an insect’s bubble house.
Image of the Day: The Birth of a Nervous System
Jef Akst
| Oct 2, 2018
| 1 min read
The winner of the 2018 Nikon Small World in Motion video competition shows the development of sensory neurons in a zebrafish embryo.
Micro Master
Jef Akst
| Jan 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Thomas Deerinck has been at the helm of a microscope for more than four decades. And he’s got lots to show for it, including a half a dozen placements in the Nikon Small World competition.
Micro Masterpiece
Jef Akst
| Dec 31, 2014
| 1 min read
The artful science of Tom Deerinck, a micrographer who consistently places in Nikon’s Small World competition
Small Beauty
Cristina Luiggi
| Aug 22, 2011
| 1 min read
Vote for the best micrograph image in Nikon’s 2011 Small World Competition.
