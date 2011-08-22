ADVERTISEMENT
Slime mold spores
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold
This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold

This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.

Nikon Small World Competition

Close up of spider
Science Snapshot: Legs for Days
Lisa Winter | Nov 2, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took 4th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
network of intestinal blood vessels
Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
Lisa Winter | Nov 1, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took 3rd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Breast tissue shown in pink and yellow
Science Snapshot: Milking It
Lisa Winter | Oct 31, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took 2nd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Embryonic gecko hand
Science Snapshot: Show of Hands
Lisa Winter | Oct 28, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took the top prize at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Image of the Day: Weevil Eye
Kerry Grens | Oct 17, 2018 | 1 min read
The Nikon photomicrography competition winners of 2018 include striking close-ups of a compound eye, a fern, and an insect’s bubble house.
Image of the Day: The Birth of a Nervous System
Jef Akst | Oct 2, 2018 | 1 min read
The winner of the 2018 Nikon Small World in Motion video competition shows the development of sensory neurons in a zebrafish embryo.
Micro Master
Jef Akst | Jan 1, 2015 | 4 min read
Thomas Deerinck has been at the helm of a microscope for more than four decades. And he’s got lots to show for it, including a half a dozen placements in the Nikon Small World competition.
Micro Masterpiece
Jef Akst | Dec 31, 2014 | 1 min read
The artful science of Tom Deerinck, a micrographer who consistently places in Nikon’s Small World competition
Small Beauty
Cristina Luiggi | Aug 22, 2011 | 1 min read
Vote for the best micrograph image in Nikon’s 2011 Small World Competition.
