Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition

Image of the Day: Fetal Fruit Bat, Unveiled
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 23, 2017 | 1 min read
A dissection microscope reveals the delicate inner structures of a third-trimester fetal fruit bat (Megachiroptera).
