Neuroscientist Mortimer Mishkin Dies at 94
His work bridged the gap between psychology and neurobiology.
His work bridged the gap between psychology and neurobiology.
Former Head of NIMH, Lewis Judd, Dies
Kerry Grens
| Jan 14, 2019
| 2 min read
The UCSD psychiatry researcher championed the concept of mental illness as a neurobiological condition and helped form the US government’s Decade of the Brain initiative.
NIMH Names New Director
Tracy Vence
| Aug 3, 2016
| 1 min read
Joshua Gordon of Columbia University Medical Center will lead the National Institute of Mental Health.
NIMH Head Leaves
Kerry Grens
| Sep 16, 2015
| 1 min read
Thomas Insel, the director for the National Institute of Mental Health, will work for Google Life Sciences on the prevention and detection of mental diseases.
NIMH to Steer Away from New Manual
Kate Yandell
| May 9, 2013
| 2 min read
The agency will no longer use the newly revised guide to mental disorders to categorize its funding priorities.
