From regulating each other’s gene expression to encoding different parts of the same proteins, the two genome types in every eukaryotic cell are far from independent.

Infographic: How the Mitochondrial and Nuclear Genomes Interact

Infographic: How the Mitochondrial and Nuclear Genomes Interact

Infographic: How the Mitochondrial and Nuclear Genomes Interact

From regulating each other’s gene expression to encoding different parts of the same proteins, the two genome types in every eukaryotic cell are far from independent.

From regulating each other’s gene expression to encoding different parts of the same proteins, the two genome types in every eukaryotic cell are far from independent.