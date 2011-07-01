ADVERTISEMENT
nuclear medicine
The Solution to Medical Isotope Shortages?
Chris Palmer
| Jun 11, 2013
| 2 min read
A Canadian lab demonstrates upgrades to hospital cyclotrons that can yield enough diagnostic tracer element overnight to meet an entire city’s daily needs.
Tumors Fall to Radioactive Bacteria
Sabrina Richards
| Apr 22, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers use bacteria to deliver radiation to shrink pancreatic tumors in mice.
Desperately Seeking Radioisotopes
Robert E. Schenter
| Jul 1, 2011
| 3 min read
New strategies are needed to address the current and future shortages of radioisotopes that threaten medical research and treatment.
