nuclear medicine

The Solution to Medical Isotope Shortages?
Chris Palmer | Jun 11, 2013 | 2 min read
A Canadian lab demonstrates upgrades to hospital cyclotrons that can yield enough diagnostic tracer element overnight to meet an entire city’s daily needs.
Tumors Fall to Radioactive Bacteria
Sabrina Richards | Apr 22, 2013 | 3 min read
Researchers use bacteria to deliver radiation to shrink pancreatic tumors in mice.
Desperately Seeking Radioisotopes
Robert E. Schenter | Jul 1, 2011 | 3 min read
New strategies are needed to address the current and future shortages of radioisotopes that threaten medical research and treatment.
