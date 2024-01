Using a novel lab technique, researchers identified a mutation that allows the virus to insert more genetic material into host cells.

Tweak to N Protein Makes Delta Variant More Infectious

Tweak to N Protein Makes Delta Variant More Infectious

Using a novel lab technique, researchers identified a mutation that allows the virus to insert more genetic material into host cells.

Using a novel lab technique, researchers identified a mutation that allows the virus to insert more genetic material into host cells.