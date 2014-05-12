ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
Home
Subjects
Ocular
Ocular
Algorithm Spots COVID-19 Cases from Eye Images: Preprint
Anthony King
| Sep 21, 2020
| 4 min read
A small study shows artificial intelligence can pick out individuals with coronavirus infections, but ophthalmologists and AI experts say the approach is far from proven to be capable of distinguishing infections with SARS-CoV-2 from other ills.
Quasi-Lymphatic System in the Rodent Eye Clears Waste
Abby Olena, PhD
| Apr 16, 2020
| 3 min read
Two rodent models of glaucoma have defects in the waste drainage system.
Bacteria to Blame?
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Aug 18, 2015
| 2 min read
T cells activated in the microbe-dense gut can spark an autoimmune eye disease, a study shows.
Visualizing the Ocular Microbiome
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 12, 2014
| 4 min read
Researchers are beginning to study in depth the largely uncharted territory of the eye’s microbial composition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT