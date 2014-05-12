ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
man and woman sitting with bookshelves
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87

His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.

His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Ocular

Ocular

covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2 pandemic eyes conjunctivitis artificial intelligence machine learning
Algorithm Spots COVID-19 Cases from Eye Images: Preprint
Anthony King | Sep 21, 2020 | 4 min read
A small study shows artificial intelligence can pick out individuals with coronavirus infections, but ophthalmologists and AI experts say the approach is far from proven to be capable of distinguishing infections with SARS-CoV-2 from other ills.
Quasi-Lymphatic System in the Rodent Eye Clears Waste
Abby Olena, PhD | Apr 16, 2020 | 3 min read
Two rodent models of glaucoma have defects in the waste drainage system.
Bacteria to Blame?
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Aug 18, 2015 | 2 min read
T cells activated in the microbe-dense gut can spark an autoimmune eye disease, a study shows. 
Visualizing the Ocular Microbiome
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | May 12, 2014 | 4 min read
Researchers are beginning to study in depth the largely uncharted territory of the eye’s microbial composition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT