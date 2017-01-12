ADVERTISEMENT
Oliver Smithies, Technologist Behind Knockout Mice, Dies
Bob Grant | Jan 12, 2017 | 3 min read
The Nobel laureate and Lasker awardee developed tools that facilitated decades of genetics research, including starch gel electrophoresis and gene targeting.
