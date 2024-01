The identification of the transcription factors that elicit oocyte growth will aid reproductive biology research and might help women with fertility issues, scientists say.

Eight Proteins Turn Mouse Stem Cells into Egglike Cells

Eight Proteins Turn Mouse Stem Cells into Egglike Cells

The identification of the transcription factors that elicit oocyte growth will aid reproductive biology research and might help women with fertility issues, scientists say.

The identification of the transcription factors that elicit oocyte growth will aid reproductive biology research and might help women with fertility issues, scientists say.