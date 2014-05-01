organ engineering

ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: Which 3-D Printed Tissues are Closest to the Clinic?
Artificial Organs: Innovating to Replace Donors and Dialysis
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Jan 20, 2023
| 6 min read
Scientists employ cutting edge tools and techniques to create artificial organs for research and disease therapeutics.
Exploring Single Cell Analysis of Organoid Models: An Expert Panel Discussion
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with 10x Genomics
| May 20, 2021
| 1 min read
Experts in single cell techniques will discuss their use in organoid models and answer audience questions.
Organ Engineer Cleared of Misconduct
Bob Grant
| Aug 31, 2015
| 2 min read
The Karolinska Institute has rejected the conclusions of an earlier, independent investigation, finding regenerative medicine researcher Paolo Macchiarini not guilty of scientific misconduct.
Contributors
Jef Akst and Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2014 issue of
The Scientist
Your Brain on Art
Mary Beth Aberlin
| May 1, 2014
| 3 min read
A new scientific discipline investigates the neurology underlying the experience and the creation of beauty.
Building Flesh and Blood
Jalees Rehman
| May 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
Understanding how networks of blood vessels form is key to engineering transplantable organs and tissues.
