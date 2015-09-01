ADVERTISEMENT
Hurdles for Hearing Restoration
Bernd Fritzsch | Sep 1, 2015 | 4 min read
Given the diverse cell types and complex structure of the human inner ear, will researchers ever be able to re-create it?
Hear and Now
Mary Beth Aberlin | Sep 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Auditory research advances worth shouting about
Inner Ear Cartography
Ruth Williams | Sep 1, 2015 | 2 min read
Scientists map the position of cells within the organ of Corti.
Hearing Discrepancy Probed
Amanda B. Keener | Sep 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Common in vitro experiments have distorted the true mechanics of mammalian hair cell stereocilia.
