organs-on-chips

Mini Female Reproductive System on a Chip
Diana Kwon | Mar 28, 2017 | 2 min read
Scientists create an organ-on-a-chip system that can simulate the human menstrual cycle. 
Organ-on-a-Chip Gets Big Pharma Boost
Bob Grant | Jun 18, 2015 | 1 min read
Johnson & Johnson agrees to use Emulate’s blood-clot device in three of its preclinical drug programs.
