A large trial adds to a growing list of conditions once thought to be helped by vitamin D supplementation.

Vitamin D Pills Don’t Prevent Bone Fractures, Osteoporosis: Study

Vitamin D Pills Don’t Prevent Bone Fractures, Osteoporosis: Study

A large trial adds to a growing list of conditions once thought to be helped by vitamin D supplementation.

A large trial adds to a growing list of conditions once thought to be helped by vitamin D supplementation.