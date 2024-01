Ultraviolet radiation leads to secretion of an appetite-boosting hormone in male mice, but experts say it’s not yet clear whether the mechanism applies to humans.

Sun Exposure Triggers Hunger in Men but Not Women, Study Suggests

Sun Exposure Triggers Hunger in Men but Not Women, Study Suggests

Sun Exposure Triggers Hunger in Men but Not Women, Study Suggests

Ultraviolet radiation leads to secretion of an appetite-boosting hormone in male mice, but experts say it’s not yet clear whether the mechanism applies to humans.



Ultraviolet radiation leads to secretion of an appetite-boosting hormone in male mice, but experts say it’s not yet clear whether the mechanism applies to humans.