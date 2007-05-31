ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Ochre Paint
This ancient red pigment came from underwater.
The Sea and the Science She Inspires
Bob Grant
| Nov 1, 2019
| 3 min read
For centuries, painters and poets have looked to the ocean for insight. Researchers, too, have found their muse in the Earth’s salty realm.
Could Manipulating the Microbiome of Artworks Prevent Their Decay?
Ashley Yeager
| Jun 1, 2019
| 4 min read
Treating the microbial community residing on a painting with probiotics may offer a way to stave off biodegradation, a study suggests.
Oldest Known Paintings Created by Neanderthals, Not Modern Humans
Catherine Offord
| Feb 25, 2018
| 2 min read
The animal pictures and hand stencils were made in caves in Spain thousands of years before
Homo sapiens
arrived in Europe.
Art’s Diagnosticians
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jun 12, 2017
| 4 min read
Physicians peer into the subjects of artistic masterpieces, and find new perspective on their own approach to diagnosing maladies.
Channeling Animals
Molly Sharlach
| Nov 24, 2015
| 3 min read
Artists reinterpret structures built by birds, insects, and corals in a new exhibit.
Cognitive Neuroscience Lurking in Art
Kerry Grens
| Oct 19, 2015
| 2 min read
What can neuroscientists learn from the masters and other artists?
Inside a Painter’s Brain
Ajai Raj
| Oct 24, 2014
| 2 min read
Dean Cercone shares the cortical correlates of his creative process as part of a neuroscience-inspired exhibition.
Illustrating Alchemy, 18th Century
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 1, 2014
| 2 min read
As the science of chemistry developed, public perceptions of alchemists shifted from respect to ridicule.
Painting Pseudoscience
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Aug 31, 2014
| 1 min read
Johns Hopkins University Chemist Larry Principe discusses his favorite alchemy painting, the topic of this month’s Foundations.
Review: “What Lies Beneath”
Ajai Raj
| Jun 23, 2014
| 3 min read
An exhibit at the newly opened SciArt Center in New York City showcases work that explores hidden worlds.
Lynne Quarmby - Artist
Rachel Bernstein
| Apr 4, 2014
| 1 min read
The professor of molecular biology and biochemistry at Simon Fraser University is also an accomplished painter.
Bridging Two Worlds
Rachel Bernstein
| Apr 4, 2014
| 3 min read
Lynne Quarmby’s love of the natural world inspires her to explore beyond her cell biology lab through art.
Spew, Fly, Don’t Bother Me
Kate Yandell
| Oct 3, 2013
| 3 min read
The frequent regurgitation practiced by flies as they ingest and digest food yields densely detailed paintings.
When I See an Elephant...Paint?
Graciela Flores
| May 31, 2007
| 3 min read
Think you've seen about everything? Try paintings by elephants that sell for thousands of dollars
