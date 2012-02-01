ADVERTISEMENT
Reprogrammed Cells Treat Diabetes in Mice
Abby Olena, PhD
| May 2, 2018
| 3 min read
Researchers used a trio of transcription factors to transform pancreatic duct cells in vivo into β-like cells that secrete insulin and improve diabetes symptoms.
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the February 2012 issue of
The Scientist
.
Calcium and the Pancreas
Ole H. Petersen, Oleg V. Gerasimenko, and Julia V. Gerasimenko
| Feb 1, 2012
| 1 min read
Normal pancreatic function depends on the precise flow of calcium within and into the acinar cells of the organ.
On the Menu
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Feb 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Digestion on the cellular level: two mysteries examined
The War Within
Ole H. Petersen, Oleg V. Gerasimenko, and Julia V. Gerasimenko
| Feb 1, 2012
| 9 min read
Unraveling the molecular causes of acute pancreatitis—a potentially deadly disease in which the pancreas essentially digests itself—is yielding clues to how it might be treated.
