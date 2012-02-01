ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the tissue surrounding a pancreatic tumor thickening and scarring.
How Pancreas Injuries Can Cause Cancer in Mice
A key mutation turns healing cells into cancer promoters.
Reprogrammed Cells Treat Diabetes in Mice
Abby Olena, PhD | May 2, 2018 | 3 min read
Researchers used a trio of transcription factors to transform pancreatic duct cells in vivo into β-like cells that secrete insulin and improve diabetes symptoms.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the February 2012 issue of The Scientist.
Calcium and the Pancreas
Ole H. Petersen, Oleg V. Gerasimenko, and Julia V. Gerasimenko | Feb 1, 2012 | 1 min read
Normal pancreatic function depends on the precise flow of calcium within and into the acinar cells of the organ. 
On the Menu
Mary Beth Aberlin | Feb 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Digestion on the cellular level: two mysteries examined
The War Within
Ole H. Petersen, Oleg V. Gerasimenko, and Julia V. Gerasimenko | Feb 1, 2012 | 9 min read
Unraveling the molecular causes of acute pancreatitis—a potentially deadly disease in which the pancreas essentially digests itself—is yielding clues to how it might be treated.
