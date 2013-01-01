ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
paper-based tests
paper-based tests
Rapid Blood-Type Test
Jef Akst
| Mar 16, 2017
| 2 min read
Researchers describe a paper-based blood test that can determine a person’s blood type in just two minutes.
Diagnosing Ebola in 15 Minutes
Jef Akst
| Jun 30, 2015
| 2 min read
A new test that scans for the Ebola virus with just a fingerprick could be a practical diagnostic for use in West Africa.
Next Generation: Freeze-Dried Gene Networks
Jef Akst
| Oct 23, 2014
| 3 min read
Researchers devise a way to preserve bits of paper containing synthetic gene networks, which can be easily stored and widely distributed. Rehydrated, transcription and translation “come to life.”
A Dime a Dozen
Megan Scudellari
| Jan 1, 2013
| 7 min read
Affordable diagnostic tests tackle the world’s most pressing health problems.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT