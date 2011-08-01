ADVERTISEMENT
Subjects
paper wasp
Genes Tied to Wasps Recognizing Faces
Ashley P. Taylor
| Jun 14, 2017
| 4 min read
The brains of
Polistes
paper wasps express different genes when identifying faces than when distinguishing between simple patterns, a study finds.
Image of the Day: Trade Deals
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 24, 2017
| 1 min read
The forces of supply and demand appear influence paper wasp
(Polistes dominula)
populations. When more nest options are available, helper wasps work fewer hours to earn membership in a colony.
Yeasts Mate in Wasp Guts
Catherine Offord
| Jan 18, 2016
| 3 min read
The insects’ insides provide a favorable environment for outcrossing in domestic and wild yeast strains, scientists show.
Seirian Sumner: Wasp Whisperer
Cristina Luiggi
| Aug 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Research Fellow, Institute of Zoology, London. Age: 37
