Genes Tied to Wasps Recognizing Faces
Ashley P. Taylor | Jun 14, 2017 | 4 min read
The brains of Polistes paper wasps express different genes when identifying faces than when distinguishing between simple patterns, a study finds.
Image of the Day: Trade Deals
The Scientist Staff | Jan 24, 2017 | 1 min read
The forces of supply and demand appear influence paper wasp (Polistes dominula) populations. When more nest options are available, helper wasps work fewer hours to earn membership in a colony.
Yeasts Mate in Wasp Guts
Catherine Offord | Jan 18, 2016 | 3 min read
The insects’ insides provide a favorable environment for outcrossing in domestic and wild yeast strains, scientists show.
Seirian Sumner: Wasp Whisperer
Cristina Luiggi | Aug 1, 2011 | 3 min read
Research Fellow, Institute of Zoology, London. Age: 37
