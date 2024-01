Analysis of DNA from remains found in an Indonesian cave provides new insight into human movements among the islands between East Asia and Australia.

7,200-Year-Old Skeleton Offers Clues to Early Human Migration

7,200-Year-Old Skeleton Offers Clues to Early Human Migration

Analysis of DNA from remains found in an Indonesian cave provides new insight into human movements among the islands between East Asia and Australia.

Analysis of DNA from remains found in an Indonesian cave provides new insight into human movements among the islands between East Asia and Australia.