ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Illustration of two rats, one male and one female, that are surgically joined. The male has a uterus transplanted in, and both have embryos transplanted into their uteruses.
Study that Impregnated Male Rats Stirs Controversy
A combination of approaches, including uterus transplantation and the joining of two animals’ circulatory systems, allowed males to bear pups, according to a preprint. But some experts say the experiments were not justified.  
Study that Impregnated Male Rats Stirs Controversy
Study that Impregnated Male Rats Stirs Controversy

A combination of approaches, including uterus transplantation and the joining of two animals’ circulatory systems, allowed males to bear pups, according to a preprint. But some experts say the experiments were not justified.  

A combination of approaches, including uterus transplantation and the joining of two animals’ circulatory systems, allowed males to bear pups, according to a preprint. But some experts say the experiments were not justified.  

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. parabiosis

parabiosis

Sorry, no results found.

We tried our best, but we couldn't find any articles relating to .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT