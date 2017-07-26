ADVERTISEMENT
Vector illustration of a courthouse with test tubes as pillars
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
A stylized graphic of a hand reaching out with a key to unlock a bird cage, inside which sits a lightbulb
Biden Administration Backs Vaccine Intellectual Property Waiver
Amanda Heidt | May 10, 2021 | 4 min read
The move, which is not supported by the pharmaceutical industry, would allow other countries to design and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines without fear of litigation.
coronavirus covid-19 sars-cov-2 economic patents shared open access research vaccine development
Opinion: Stop Private Speculation in COVID-19 Research
Emiliano Brancaccio and Ugo Pagano | Mar 23, 2020 | 3 min read
We present an economic plan for a collective sharing of scientific knowledge on the pandemic.
technology transfer patent licensing academic research federal grant patent innovation
Opinion: Taxpayers Should Cover Portion of Patent Costs
Paul R. Sanberg | Oct 9, 2019 | 4 min read
Federal grant support for technology transfer at universities will strengthen the national innovation system.
Risk Factor 4 viruses shipped to China
Questions Surround Canadian Shipment of Deadly Viruses to China
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 9, 2019 | 3 min read
The same Winnipeg lab that sent Ebola and Henipah viruses to Beijing recently removed a number of researchers for an “administrative issue.”
A Brief Guide to the Current CRISPR Landscape
Diana Kwon | Jul 15, 2019 | 5 min read
Hundreds of CRISPR patents have been granted around the world, and the number of applications continues to grow at a rapid pace.
USPTO Restarts CRISPR Patent Dispute Between Broad and UC
Jef Akst | Jun 26, 2019 | 2 min read
The US patent office declares an interference between the intellectual property held by the Broad Institute and several patent applications filed by the University of California—opposite its previous ruling.
UC Berkeley Team to Be Awarded CRISPR Patent
Kerry Grens | Feb 11, 2019 | 2 min read
The group had argued that a patent given to the Broad Institute overlapped with this one.
Federal Court Sides with Broad in CRISPR Patent Dispute
Jef Akst | Sep 10, 2018 | 2 min read
The higher court’s decision to uphold the ruling of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board essentially ends the intellectual property battle in the US.
Blue Rush: One Company Leads the Race to Own Marine Genetic Sequences
Ruth Williams | Jun 6, 2018 | 3 min read
Almost half of all patents relating to the genes of marine organisms belong to one large international corporation, BASF, a new study reveals.  
Patent On Autism Genetic Test May Stifle Science
Jessica Wright | May 30, 2018 | 3 min read
LabCorp might be able to charge a licensing fee to any scientists who wish to sequence the gene HOMER1 in people who may have autism.
CRISPR Patent Dispute Heard in Federal Court
Jim Daley | May 1, 2018 | 2 min read
In an ongoing legal battle, the University of California, Berkeley has challenged the Broad Institute’s patent claims on the gene editing technology.
Women Less Successful When Applying for Patents
Diana Kwon | Apr 18, 2018 | 3 min read
An investigation of 2.7 million patent submissions in the U.S. finds gender disparities throughout the application process.
Berkeley CRISPR Inventors Get Another Important European Patent
Jim Daley | Mar 12, 2018 | 2 min read
This is the second patent the European Patent Office has issued to the institutions of Jennifer Doudna, Emmanuelle Charpentier, and colleagues.
How to Successfully Collaborate with Industry
Ashley P. Taylor | Mar 1, 2018 | 8 min read
In efforts to translate basic-science results into pharmaceuticals and other technologies, success cannot be taken for granted.
2017 in Quotes
Catherine Offord | Dec 28, 2017 | 3 min read
Gender discrimination, Brexit, and climate change are among the issues that have received considerable attention from the scientific community this year.
2017’s Science News in Review
Kerry Grens | Dec 15, 2017 | 4 min read
Hurricanes, protests, and lifesaving genetic engineering: our picks for the biggest stories of the year
Flux and Uncertainty in the CRISPR Patent Landscape
Aggie Mika | Oct 1, 2017 | 10 min read
The battle for the control of the intellectual property surrounding CRISPR-Cas9 is as storied and nuanced as the technology itself.
Nature Index Identifies Top Contributors to Innovation
Catherine Offord | Aug 9, 2017 | 2 min read
New rankings highlight institutions that have produced large numbers of articles cited in others' patents.
UC Berkeley: Patent Office “Ignored Key Evidence”
Jef Akst | Jul 26, 2017 | 3 min read
The University of California files a brief in its appeal challenging the ruling that the Broad Institute’s group would retain its CRISPR genome-editing patent.
