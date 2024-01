The results add to mounting evidence of microbes’ roles in tumor growth and point to the possibility of impeding malignancies by inhibiting bacteria.

Cheese Preservative Slows Oral Cancer Spread in Mice: Study

Cheese Preservative Slows Oral Cancer Spread in Mice: Study

The results add to mounting evidence of microbes’ roles in tumor growth and point to the possibility of impeding malignancies by inhibiting bacteria.

The results add to mounting evidence of microbes’ roles in tumor growth and point to the possibility of impeding malignancies by inhibiting bacteria.