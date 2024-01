Using their silk threads as a catapult, members of a family of orb-weaving arachnids rocket themselves and their webs through the air to capture prey.

Slingshot Spiders Pull More Gs than Cheetahs Do

Slingshot Spiders Pull More Gs than Cheetahs Do

Slingshot Spiders Pull More Gs than Cheetahs Do

Using their silk threads as a catapult, members of a family of orb-weaving arachnids rocket themselves and their webs through the air to capture prey.

Using their silk threads as a catapult, members of a family of orb-weaving arachnids rocket themselves and their webs through the air to capture prey.