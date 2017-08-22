ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Where Have All The Pigeons Gone? 
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Dec 8, 2017 | 1 min read
A new study sheds light on how the most abundant bird in North America went extinct. 
Image of the Day: Flying Blood Bag
The Scientist Staff | Aug 22, 2017 | 1 min read
A novel contrast agent capable of staining the finest blood vessels reveals an elaborate, entwined network in this pigeon’s CT scan. 
