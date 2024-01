Threatened and endangered species were among the dead, likely poisoned overnight by a chlorination system used to decontaminate the animals’ tank water.

Probable Chlorine Exposure Kills 21,000 Fish at UC Davis

Probable Chlorine Exposure Kills 21,000 Fish at UC Davis

Threatened and endangered species were among the dead, likely poisoned overnight by a chlorination system used to decontaminate the animals’ tank water.

Threatened and endangered species were among the dead, likely poisoned overnight by a chlorination system used to decontaminate the animals’ tank water.