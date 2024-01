Building simulations based on real genetic data, researchers conclude Gattaca-like tactics to choose the traits of future offspring would yield little payoff.

Selecting Embryos for IQ, Height Not Currently Practical: Study

Selecting Embryos for IQ, Height Not Currently Practical: Study

Selecting Embryos for IQ, Height Not Currently Practical: Study

Building simulations based on real genetic data, researchers conclude Gattaca-like tactics to choose the traits of future offspring would yield little payoff.

Building simulations based on real genetic data, researchers conclude Gattaca-like tactics to choose the traits of future offspring would yield little payoff.