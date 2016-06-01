ADVERTISEMENT
polyp
Image of the Day: Pretty Jellies
Chia-Yi Hou
| Apr 19, 2019
| 1 min read
The genomes of jellyfish are compared with those of other Cnidarian species that don’t have a free-swimming stage.
Cytoskeletons Direct Hydra Regeneration
Joshua A. Krisch
| Feb 9, 2017
| 3 min read
Although hydra are known for regenerating even under the most dire circumstances, disrupting their cytoskeletal structures can interfere with the process, scientists show.
Saving Reefs One Polyp at a Time
Catherine Offord
| Jun 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Researchers have discovered how to study coral organisms in unprecedented detail by mounting them in specially designed microscope slides.
