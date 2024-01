In mice, seeing and smelling food causes immediate cellular changes that ready the liver to convert incoming amino acids to proteins.

Just the Sight of Food Gets the Liver Ready for Action

Just the Sight of Food Gets the Liver Ready for Action

Just the Sight of Food Gets the Liver Ready for Action

In mice, seeing and smelling food causes immediate cellular changes that ready the liver to convert incoming amino acids to proteins.

In mice, seeing and smelling food causes immediate cellular changes that ready the liver to convert incoming amino acids to proteins.