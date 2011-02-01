ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. porphyrins

porphyrins

Crystal Structure, Murky Function
Ruth Williams | Jan 29, 2015 | 3 min read
Scientists have determined the crystal structures of bacterial translocator proteins, but their functions remain unclear.
Light Therapy, circa 1939
Cristina Luiggi | Feb 1, 2011 | 2 min read
Around the turn of the 20th century—before sunscreens hit the market and the damaging effects of UV radiation were widely appreciated—physicians saw the sun mostly as a source of healing. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT