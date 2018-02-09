ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis
Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis

Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.

Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. praying mantis

praying mantis

Image of the Day: Bespectacled Mantis
Emily Makowski | Dec 10, 2019 | 2 min read
Insects wearing 3-D glasses detect computer-generated prey.
Image of the Day: Mantis Glasses
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Feb 9, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers outfitted praying mantises with miniature spectacles to investigate how they see the world. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT