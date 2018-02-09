praying mantis

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Molting Mantis
Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.
Watch an insect shed its exoskeleton and stretch its new wings.
Image of the Day: Bespectacled Mantis
Emily Makowski
| Dec 10, 2019
| 2 min read
Insects wearing 3-D glasses detect computer-generated prey.
Image of the Day: Mantis Glasses
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Feb 9, 2018
| 1 min read
Researchers outfitted praying mantises with miniature spectacles to investigate how they see the world.
