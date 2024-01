The Scientist spoke to Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory’s Jim Strickland about the institute’s new MDI Bioscience initiative to perform more drug testing and development in nonmammalian models.

Oust the Mouse: A Plan to Reduce Mammal Use in Drug Development

