Contributors
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2020 issue of
The Scientist
.
Contributors
Contributors
Home
Subjects
predatory publishing
predatory publishing
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 1, 2020
| 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2020 issue of
The Scientist
.
Opinion: Using Pokémon to Detect Scientific Misinformation
Matan Shelomi
| Nov 1, 2020
| 4 min read
Predatory journals are especially dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Academics Raise Concerns About Predatory Journals on PubMed
Diana Kwon
| May 9, 2019
| 5 min read
The National Library of Medicine has quality control procedures in place, but some researchers believe additional scrutiny is necessary.
Indian Government Aims to Take Down Predatory Journals
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Aug 29, 2018
| 1 min read
A government body that regulates higher education has asked universities for a “white list” of legitimate scientific journals by August 30.
German Scientists Frequently Publish in Predatory Journals
Catherine Offord
| Jul 19, 2018
| 2 min read
At least 5,000 of the country’s researchers have published their work on questionable platforms, often forking over exorbitant fees, a report finds.
Sensors
Journal Pulls Planned Special Issue Due to Guest Editor’s Fake Credentials
Diana Kwon
| Jan 16, 2018
| 3 min read
Ashutosh Tiwari, who falsely claimed to be affiliated with Linköping University, is also under investigation for alleged scientific misconduct and fraud.
A Turbulent Year in the Publishing World
Diana Kwon
| Dec 15, 2017
| 4 min read
In 2017, scientists, regulators, and publishers clashed in a series of lawsuits, boycotts, mass resignations, and more.
US Court Issues Injunction Against Open-Access Publisher OMICS
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 27, 2017
| 2 min read
The Federal Trade Commission won an initial ruling against the India-based publisher for allegedly misleading researchers and for misrepresenting journal impact factors and editorial boards.
Oncotarget
Journal Cut from Medline
Katarina Zimmer
| Oct 26, 2017
| 2 min read
New papers from a cancer journal once named as a possibly predatory publication will no longer appear in the widely used research database.
Opinion: We Need a Replacement for Beall’s List
Eyal Braun, Francis B. Mimouni, Daniel Mimouni, Eytan Z. Blumenthal, and Michael Mimouni
| Aug 15, 2017
| 3 min read
Although the popular blacklist of predatory publishers is gone, the suspect journals they produce are not.
On Blacklists and Whitelists
Tracy Vence
| Jul 17, 2017
| 3 min read
Experts debate how best to point researchers to reputable publishers and steer them away from predatory ones.
Identifying Predatory Publishers
Tracy Vence
| Jul 16, 2017
| 7 min read
How to tell reputable journals from shady ones
Opinion: Why I Published in a Predatory Journal
John H. McCool
| Apr 6, 2017
| 3 min read
Our totally bogus case report swiftly passed muster, with only minor revisions requested.
SCOPUS Dumps OMICS Journals
Bob Grant
| Mar 28, 2017
| 1 min read
A database of scientific journal titles has removed several OMICS titles for “publication concerns.”
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist
Staff
| Oct 1, 2016
| 2 min read
Roger Tsien R.I.P., predatory publishing, and diversity in science
US Gov't Takes On Predatory Publishers
Bob Grant
| Aug 29, 2016
| 1 min read
The Federal Trade Commission has filed a legal complaint against the OMICS Group for allegedly engaging in deceptive practices.
Predatory Journal Biz Booming
Bob Grant
| Oct 5, 2015
| 2 min read
Scientific publishers with questionable standards raked in about $75 million and published more than 400,000 articles last year, according to a new analysis.
Contributors
Amanda B. Keener
| Oct 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2015 issue of
The Scientist
.
Predatory Journal Trading on Former Name
Bob Grant
| Aug 26, 2014
| 2 min read
Experimental & Clinical Cardiology
, a once well-respected journal, now is publishing anything that comes with a payment of $1,200.
