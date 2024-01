A device that releases synthetic hormones slowly over time could one day provide a more practical alternative to daily birth control pills, say scientists.

Monthly Contraceptive Pill Shows Promise in Pig Study

Monthly Contraceptive Pill Shows Promise in Pig Study

A device that releases synthetic hormones slowly over time could one day provide a more practical alternative to daily birth control pills, say scientists.

A device that releases synthetic hormones slowly over time could one day provide a more practical alternative to daily birth control pills, say scientists.