  3. protein isoforms

protein isoforms

July 1 - Using Automated 2D Electrophoresis for Protein Separation and Detecting Host Cell Proteins
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Merck | Jun 3, 2021 | 1 min read
In this webinar brought to you by Merck, explore how automating 2D electrophoresis brings increased resolution to protein detection and characterization.
Same Gene, Different Functions
Catherine Offord | Feb 11, 2016 | 2 min read
Proteins encoded by the same gene can play very different roles in the cell, scientists show.
