protein isoforms

The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma
| Jun 2, 2021
| 1 min read
In this webinar brought to you by MilliporeSigma, explore how automating 2D electrophoresis brings increased resolution to protein detection and characterization.
Same Gene, Different Functions
Catherine Offord
| Feb 11, 2016
| 2 min read
Proteins encoded by the same gene can play very different roles in the cell, scientists show.
