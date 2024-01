Researchers detail how viral proteins interact with host RNA to disrupt the cell’s ability to fight back against infection.

SARS-CoV-2 Disables Key Components of Human Cells’ Defense System

SARS-CoV-2 Disables Key Components of Human Cells’ Defense System

Researchers detail how viral proteins interact with host RNA to disrupt the cell’s ability to fight back against infection.

Researchers detail how viral proteins interact with host RNA to disrupt the cell’s ability to fight back against infection.