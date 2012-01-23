ADVERTISEMENT
psychodelic
psychodelic
Decoding the Tripping Brain
Diana Kwon
| Sep 1, 2017
| 10+ min read
Scientists are beginning to unravel the mechanisms behind the therapeutic effects of psychedelic drugs.
Infographic: The Brain on Psychedelics
Diana Kwon
| Aug 31, 2017
| 2 min read
Understanding how hallucinogenic drugs affect different neural networks could shed light on their therapeutic potential.
Week in Review, July 8–12
Jef Akst
| Jul 12, 2013
| 4 min read
Editor accused of fraud leaves post; the good and the bad of gut microbiota; bacterial gene shuffle; legal restrictions hamper illicit drug research; antibodies and autism
LSD for Alcoholics?
Sabrina Richards
| Mar 12, 2012
| 2 min read
A retrospective meta-analysis suggests that LSD may aid in treatment of alcoholism.
Scanning the Psychedelic Brain
Ruth Williams
| Jan 23, 2012
| 3 min read
Brain scans reveal the surprising secret of magic mushrooms’ hallucinogenic effect.
