a middle-aged male scientist wearing a white lab coat points at a computer screen while a younger woman scientist also wearing a lab coat looks on.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
Academics Raise Concerns About Predatory Journals on PubMed
Diana Kwon | May 9, 2019 | 5 min read
The National Library of Medicine has quality control procedures in place, but some researchers believe additional scrutiny is necessary.
PubMed Commons to Stop Accepting Comments
Kerry Grens | Feb 4, 2018 | 1 min read
The venue for post-publication peer review was not getting enough participation.
PubMed-Indexed Abstracts to Include COI Statements
Tracy Vence | Apr 19, 2017 | 1 min read
Expressions of concern will also be linked in study summaries. 
Tracy Vence | Jul 30, 2015 | 1 min read
PubMed rolls out “articles frequently viewed together” for more than a million indexed abstracts.
Retraction Notices Delayed
Kerry Grens | Jul 1, 2014 | 1 min read
Indexing of retractions on PubMed is not immediate; some are delayed for years.
