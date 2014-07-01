ADVERTISEMENT
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
Academics Raise Concerns About Predatory Journals on PubMed
Diana Kwon
| May 9, 2019
| 5 min read
The National Library of Medicine has quality control procedures in place, but some researchers believe additional scrutiny is necessary.
PubMed Commons to Stop Accepting Comments
Kerry Grens
| Feb 4, 2018
| 1 min read
The venue for post-publication peer review was not getting enough participation.
PubMed-Indexed Abstracts to Include COI Statements
Tracy Vence
| Apr 19, 2017
| 1 min read
Expressions of concern will also be linked in study summaries.
Tracy Vence
| Jul 30, 2015
| 1 min read
PubMed rolls out “articles frequently viewed together” for more than a million indexed abstracts.
Retraction Notices Delayed
Kerry Grens
| Jul 1, 2014
| 1 min read
Indexing of retractions on PubMed is not immediate; some are delayed for years.
