Discover how to Select and Design qPCR Probes
Learn how to select qPCR probes that match downstream applications.
quantitative PCR

A scientist loads a 96-well plate containing qPCR reactions into a thermal cycler for DNA amplification and detection.
Insights into qPCR: Protocol, Detection Methods, and Analysis
Tanuka Biswas, PhD | Nov 8, 2023 | 6 min read
Learn about quantitative PCR (qPCR), including its fundamentals, common applications, modes of detection, and key quantification methods.
Discover the predictive power of wastewater for tracking pathogens
Wastewater’s Hidden Value for Monitoring Public Health
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Bio-Rad Laboratories | Mar 23, 2022 | 1 min read
Learn about wastewater-based epidemiology—from its conception to its present state and into its future.
Technique Talk: Troubleshooting Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Jan 18, 2021 | 5 min read
In this workshop, you will learn about the critical factors that ensure qPCR accuracy and success.
Modern Approaches to qPCR
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 9, 2020 | 1 min read
Download this ebook to learn how updated qPCR instruments provide optimal thermal performance and data connectivity!
FDA Approves New Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test
Amanda Heidt | Aug 17, 2020 | 3 min read
SalivaDirect, an open-source protocol, avoids many of the supply bottlenecks of other tools and could be offered for as little as $10 a test.
Saliva Tests: How They Work and What They Bring to COVID-19
Amanda Heidt | Jul 9, 2020 | 6 min read
Universities and healthcare facilities are planning to use spit tests to conduct large-scale screening.
PCR Usage and Preferences
Christi Bird | Nov 1, 2012 | 2 min read
Quantitative real-time technology dominates the market today but digital PCR is on the rise.
