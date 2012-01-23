ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. R01

R01

On Race, Gender, and NIH Funding
Bob Grant | Aug 1, 2016 | 2 min read
The results of two studies suggest slightly different biases in the review of National Institutes of Health R01 grant applications from minority and/or women researchers.
Study: Peer Review Predicts Success
Ruth Williams | Apr 23, 2015 | 3 min read
Scientists who evaluate National Institutes of Health grant applications often identify the projects that will have the biggest scientific impact, according to an analysis.
NIH Funding Hits All-Time Low
Jef Akst | Jan 23, 2012 | 1 min read
Grant success rates at the national funding agency dropped to a mere 18 percent in 2011, the lowest ever.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT