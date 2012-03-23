ADVERTISEMENT
Ramon y Cajal
To Each His Own
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Nov 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Every human brain is far more unique, adaptable, and vulnerable than ever suspected.
Reimagining Neuroscience’s Finest Works of Art
Aggie Mika
| Aug 31, 2017
| 3 min read
By recreating the work of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, art professor Dawn Hunter reveals how the master translated life to the page.
Exploring the Neuron Forest
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Nov 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Innovations in imaging techniques and genetic sequencing take neuroscience to a new level.
Nervy Production
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Mar 23, 2012
| 4 min read
A new play about the father of modern neuroscience explores the many facets of Santiago Ramón y Cajal's work, personality, and life.
