recombinant antibodies
Setting High Standards for Antibody Production Using Nucleosomes
Fortis Life Sciences
| Jun 20, 2022
| 3 min read
A unique approach to antibody production that exposes antibody candidates to nucleosomes is revolutionizing best practices.
Raising the Bar for Biomarkers and Early Diagnostics in Neurodegenerative Disease
Fortis Life Sciences
| Jun 20, 2022
| 3 min read
Identifying novel biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease enables early diagnosis and treatment monitoring.
Reinvigorating the Immune System to Attack Cancer Cells Using Highly Specific Antibodies
Fortis Life Sciences
| Jun 20, 2022
| 3 min read
Cancer immunotherapy targets the tumor microenvironment, blocking the molecular pathways that tumors exploit to prevent immune cell activity.
Introducing Custom Recombinant Expression Services at the Cutting Edge of Biomolecular Engineering
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological
| Mar 24, 2022
| 3 min read
A turnkey CRO service platform for recombinant protein and antibody expression and production
Securing the Antibody Supply Chain through Recombinant Antibody Technology: A COVID-19 Case Study
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Sartorius Corporation
| Mar 29, 2021
| 1 min read
Nicholas Hutchings will discuss how recombinant antibody technology can speed up the response to a pandemic.
A Greener Recombinant Monoclonal Antibody
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Dec 9, 2020
| 1 min read
Learn more about environmentally-friendly antibodies that deliver superior performance.
Rapid Characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 Immune Response Using the Simple Western Multi-Antigen Serology Assay
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Oct 21, 2020
| 1 min read
The Simple Western automated western blotting platform accelerates characterization of the human IgG immune response to COVID-19.
Exercises for Your Abs
Amber Dance
| Feb 1, 2016
| 8 min read
Companies make the antibodies, but it’s up to you to make sure they work in your experiments.
