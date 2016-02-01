ADVERTISEMENT
  3. recombinant antibodies

Setting High Standards for Antibody Production Using Nucleosomes
Fortis Life Sciences | Jun 20, 2022 | 3 min read
A unique approach to antibody production that exposes antibody candidates to nucleosomes is revolutionizing best practices.
Raising the Bar for Biomarkers and Early Diagnostics in Neurodegenerative Disease
Fortis Life Sciences | Jun 20, 2022 | 3 min read
Identifying novel biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease enables early diagnosis and treatment monitoring.
Reinvigorating the Immune System to Attack Cancer Cells Using Highly Specific Antibodies
Fortis Life Sciences | Jun 20, 2022 | 3 min read
Cancer immunotherapy targets the tumor microenvironment, blocking the molecular pathways that tumors exploit to prevent immune cell activity.
Recombinant proteins have a wide range of research and clinical applications.
Introducing Custom Recombinant Expression Services at the Cutting Edge of Biomolecular Engineering
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological | Mar 24, 2022 | 3 min read
A turnkey CRO service platform for recombinant protein and antibody expression and production
Securing the Antibody Supply Chain through Recombinant Antibody Technology: A COVID-19 Case Study
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Sartorius Corporation | Mar 29, 2021 | 1 min read
Nicholas Hutchings will discuss how recombinant antibody technology can speed up the response to a pandemic.
A Greener Recombinant Monoclonal Antibody
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Dec 9, 2020 | 1 min read
Learn more about environmentally-friendly antibodies that deliver superior performance.
Rapid Characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 Immune Response Using the Simple Western Multi-Antigen Serology Assay
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 21, 2020 | 1 min read
The Simple Western automated western blotting platform accelerates characterization of the human IgG immune response to COVID-19.
Exercises for Your Abs
Amber Dance | Feb 1, 2016 | 8 min read
Companies make the antibodies, but it’s up to you to make sure they work in your experiments.
