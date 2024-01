Coaxing bacteria into taking up recombinant DNA was arduous until Douglas Hanahan took action.

Cellular Competence: Making Recombinant DNA Accessible

Cellular Competence: Making Recombinant DNA Accessible

Coaxing bacteria into taking up recombinant DNA was arduous until Douglas Hanahan took action.

Coaxing bacteria into taking up recombinant DNA was arduous until Douglas Hanahan took action.