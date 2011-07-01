ADVERTISEMENT
Sustainability Trends Shaping Lab Design
Sustainable laboratory design trends move research toward a zero carbon future.
Sustainability Trends Shaping Lab Design
Sustainability Trends Shaping Lab Design

Sustainable laboratory design trends move research toward a zero carbon future.

Sustainable laboratory design trends move research toward a zero carbon future.

recycling

Microscopic image of a torn piece of gray plastic on a white background.
Alpine and Arctic Microbes Break Down Plastics
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Jul 7, 2023 | 2 min read
Researchers identified cold-adapted microbes that degrade certain plastics at low temperatures, potentially saving energy in industrial recycling.
Illustration of a green lab
Green Lab Initiatives Take Root Around the World
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Nov 14, 2022 | 9 min read
Scientists, students, and administrative staff are working to bring about a cultural shift to mitigate the impact of research on the environment.
Life Scientists Cut Down on Plastic Waste
Katarina Zimmer | Aug 1, 2018 | 8 min read
Across the US, laboratories are finding creative ways to minimize the amount of plastic they throw away.  
What's a Good Consumer To Do?
Bob Grant | Jul 1, 2018 | 3 min read
In a world beset by climate change, marine pollution, and dwindling natural resources, a member of the mushrooming human population pauses to consider his role.
Microbial Recycler Found
Bob Grant | Mar 14, 2016 | 1 min read
Researchers discover a new species of bacteria that can break down a commonly used plastic.
New Life for Old Grounds
Edyta Zielinska | Aug 21, 2012 | 1 min read
Used ground coffee and other café food waste could one day be converted into plastics, detergents and other products.
Life (Re)Cycle
Bernd Heinrich | Aug 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Death breeds life in the world’s most diverse and abundant group of animals.
The Implant Melting Pot
Hannah Waters | Feb 23, 2012 | 1 min read
Dutch company Orthometals recycles and melts down implants left behind after cremation.
How Green Is My Lab?
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Jul 1, 2011 | 8 min read
Doing science sustainably
