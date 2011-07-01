ADVERTISEMENT
recycling
Alpine and Arctic Microbes Break Down Plastics
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Jul 7, 2023
| 2 min read
Researchers identified cold-adapted microbes that degrade certain plastics at low temperatures, potentially saving energy in industrial recycling.
Green Lab Initiatives Take Root Around the World
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Nov 14, 2022
| 9 min read
Scientists, students, and administrative staff are working to bring about a cultural shift to mitigate the impact of research on the environment.
Life Scientists Cut Down on Plastic Waste
Katarina Zimmer
| Aug 1, 2018
| 8 min read
Across the US, laboratories are finding creative ways to minimize the amount of plastic they throw away.
What's a Good Consumer To Do?
Bob Grant
| Jul 1, 2018
| 3 min read
In a world beset by climate change, marine pollution, and dwindling natural resources, a member of the mushrooming human population pauses to consider his role.
Microbial Recycler Found
Bob Grant
| Mar 14, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers discover a new species of bacteria that can break down a commonly used plastic.
New Life for Old Grounds
Edyta Zielinska
| Aug 21, 2012
| 1 min read
Used ground coffee and other café food waste could one day be converted into plastics, detergents and other products.
Life (Re)Cycle
Bernd Heinrich
| Aug 1, 2012
| 3 min read
Death breeds life in the world’s most diverse and abundant group of animals.
The Implant Melting Pot
Hannah Waters
| Feb 23, 2012
| 1 min read
Dutch company Orthometals recycles and melts down implants left behind after cremation.
How Green Is My Lab?
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Jul 1, 2011
| 8 min read
Doing science sustainably
