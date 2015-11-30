regenerative rehabilitation

ADVERTISEMENT
Family Ties
Mary Beth Aberlin | Dec 1, 2015 | 3 min read
There’s more to inheritance than genes.
Cellular Rehab
Elie Dolgin | Dec 1, 2015 | 10+ min read
Physical therapy and exercise are critical to the success of cell therapies approaching the clinic.
Modern Rehab
The Scientist Staff | Nov 30, 2015 | 1 min read
See the soldier whose recovery from a debilitating muscle injury was greatly aided by a cellular therapy plus physical therapy.
