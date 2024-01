A treatment of two monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 is ninefold less effective in the lab against the B.1.351 variant than against the dominant version of the virus.

Regeneron Cocktail Stumbles Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in Vitro

Regeneron Cocktail Stumbles Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in Vitro

A treatment of two monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 is ninefold less effective in the lab against the B.1.351 variant than against the dominant version of the virus.

A treatment of two monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 is ninefold less effective in the lab against the B.1.351 variant than against the dominant version of the virus.