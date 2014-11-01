ADVERTISEMENT
repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation

John Iversen Explores our Perception of Musical Rhythm
Vijay Shankar Balakrishnan | Mar 1, 2017 | 3 min read
At the Swartz Center for Computational Neuroscience at the University of California, San Diego, the researcher studies the neurobiology of music perception.
Brain Massage
Jef Akst | Nov 1, 2014 | 3 min read
Researchers may be able to improve memory by discharging magnetic pulses on the skull to alter the neural activity at and beneath the brain’s surface.
