respiratory distress

Dust squall in Senegal
Science Snapshot: Globetrotting Sandstorms
What happens when dust travels from the Sahara to the Florida Everglades?
An illustrated schematic with a blue background describes how oxygenated perfluorocarbon can rescue respiratory failure in mammals.
Mammals Can Use Their Intestines to Breathe
Abby Olena, PhD | May 14, 2021 | 4 min read
Researchers show that both mice and pigs are capable of oxygenating their blood via the colon—a capacity that, if shared by humans, could be leveraged in the clinic to minimize the need for mechanical ventilation.
Understanding Immune-Mediated Damage After Respiratory Infection
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with 10x Genomics | Feb 17, 2021 | 1 min read
Paul Thomas from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will discuss how he used single cell and spatial transcriptomics to discover the underlying mechanism of an inflammatory immune response in the lungs.
Q&A: Pollution Linked to 15 Percent Increase in COVID-19 Deaths
Lisa Winter | Nov 10, 2020 | 3 min read
Jos Lelieveld of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry explains how fine particulate might contribute to deaths from COVID-19.
