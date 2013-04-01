rocket science

ADVERTISEMENT
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Sep 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Rocket Girl, The Cancer Chronicles, Abominable Science!
, and
The Sports Gene
NYT Changes Sexist Obit for Researcher
Bob Grant
| Apr 1, 2013
| 1 min read
After an outcry from the Twittersphere,
The New York Times
alters the start of an obituary for acclaimed rocket scientist Yvonne Brill.
