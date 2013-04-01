rocket science

ADVERTISEMENT
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Sep 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Rocket Girl, The Cancer Chronicles, Abominable Science!, and The Sports Gene
NYT Changes Sexist Obit for Researcher
Bob Grant | Apr 1, 2013 | 1 min read
After an outcry from the Twittersphere, The New York Times alters the start of an obituary for acclaimed rocket scientist Yvonne Brill.
